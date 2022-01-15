More dense fog through the night

The Tonga volcano eruption was one for the record books. The violent explosion produced tens of thousands of lightning strikes and lasted nearly 7 hours. The sonic boom was heard from New Zealand to Alaska (6,000 miles away). The shockwave arrived around 4:30 am in Western Washington, traveling nearly 5,700 miles at a speed around 820 mph (according to the NWS). MIND BLOWN! The "pressure" wave even affected our weather! It shifted the wind direction and briefly cleared the dense fog for some. This is an eruption we'll be hearing about for years to come.

A tsunami advisory was issued earlier this morning and expired this evening. 1'-3' waves were predicted along the Coast and through the Strait. This is what showed up:

While the tsunami advisory was very distracting, the fog continued for most of us throughout the day. This allowed for the cooler weather and a high of only 43 degrees.

The fog is back and here to stay through tomorrow morning. Another dense fog advisory is in effect and visibilities are already below .25 miles for some in the highlighted area below.

This gives you an idea of what we can expect tomorrow morning. The fog will be thick and slow to lift. Use caution traveling and allow for extra time.

Spotty showers will return to the forecast on MLK day. Temperatures will return into the 50s, and we'll be above normal. Typically, our highs are in the upper 40s this time of year.

Have the best night!