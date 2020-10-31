Fall sunshine sticks around for another couple of days, then the rain returns for Election Day.

What a spectacular October 31st we saw today around the Pacific Northwest! Plenty of blue skies with temperatures warmer than normal. Average seasonal high for this time of year is 55 and we hit 60 at SeaTac today!

Don't forget to look up to the skies for the Full Blue Hunter's Moon tonight. It'll be pretty cool looking on Sunday night too. And just as the moon sets around 2:25am early Sunday our clocks will have just fallen back for "Daylight Saving" time.

Sunday will be absolutely beautiful again too. Highs will push to 60 or slightly above with our ridge in place. Overnights will drop to near normal around 44. Monday starts out pretty nice, but clouds will increase as the day goes on with highs still above the average landing near 61. Lows will be just a bit warmer than normal in the mid to upper 40s.

Our weather changes for Election Day as a low will push the next weather system into our area in the early morning hours of Tuesday, delivering rain across the region. Winds will pick up a bit too, mainly along the coast, but we'll see breezy conditions inland. Highs fall to normal. Overnights will be warm in the low 50s.

We're watching a couple more disturbances that will track inland right behind Tuesday's system. We'll pick up more rain and wind with temperatures cooling through the week. By Friday we expect highs to drop to near 50.

At this point next Saturday looks dry, but cold with a high of only 46!

Have a great night! ~Erin

