Seattle weather: Dry Friday with rain and mountain snow this weekend

Highs on Thursday only landed in the mid to upper 40s for most around Western Washington. Seattle landed seven degrees cooler than our average of 53.

Overnight lows will stay below average again Friday morning, but we'll trend back up above normal as we move through the weekend into next week.

Highs on Friday jump into the low 50s with filtered sunshine throughout the day with mainly dry conditions, except for the NW Coast and North Sound where a few showers may fall. Clouds will continue to increase ahead of the next system arriving Saturday.

Heading into the weekend, rain totals sit just over an inch in the bucket at SeaTac. Typical for the month of March is just above four inches, but with rain on the way, we'll see another couple of inches by this time next week.

If you're looking to get out in the yard this weekend the best time to do that is early Saturday before the rain pushes in off the coast. By about 3 p.m., Puget Sound should see showers, building to rain by dinner time.

Don't forget, this weekend we "Spring Forward" into "Daylight Saving' time. We'll lose an hour of sleep late Saturday/early Sunday, but the good news is we gain daylight. Sunday's sunset will jump into the 7 p.m. hour! Enjoy!

Rain is the theme throughout the weekend into next week. Sunday starts our rainy with some seeing a break later in the day before showers pick up again. By late night Sunday into early Monday, rain really picks up as another atmospheric river slams the Northwest.

And let's not forget about the mountains, where we'll likely see about half a foot of snow fall through Sunday night. Snow levels will rise as we start the work week dropping a rain/snow mix or just rain at times Monday.

As the bulk of the river in the sky hits Monday, lowland river levels will start to rise again. Some flood-prone waters will push into minor to moderate flood levels. Stay tuned!

Showers will start to taper off into Tuesday afternoon, but rain totals will tally up across the region with some areas seeing upwards of 2-3" over the length of these rain events.

At this point, Wednesday looks dry with scattered showers returning Thursday. Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the week! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast