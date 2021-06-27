Weather Alert: Dangerous heat continues across Washington state

Round 2 of our historic heat wave will likely set new all time record high temperatures. Many of our locations across Western WA will easily get into the triple digits this afternoon.

An Excessive Heat Warning is still in effect until 9pm Monday. Monday will be dangerously hot with highs around 101 in the North Sound, 110+ in the Central Sound, and 114 in the South Sound. Downslope winds will make Eastside areas like Issaquah, Bellevue and Sammamish even hotter around 115+!

We'll finally "cool" down by Tuesday but it will still be warm around 93 which would tie the previous record at SeaTac. At least overnight lows will be back down into the lower 60s, helping to cool our homes. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s as we round out the work week and head into the weekend.



-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim

