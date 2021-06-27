Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 9:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 11:00 PM PDT, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until SUN 9:00 PM PDT, South Washington Coast
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM PDT, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 7:00 PM PDT, East Slopes Northern Cascades, Wenatchee Area

Weather Alert: Dangerous heat continues across Washington state

Updated 2 hours ago
Q13 FOX

106 degrees expected in Seattle

The dangerous, historic heat wave continues across Washington.

SEATTLE - Round 2 of our historic heat wave will likely set new all time record high temperatures. Many of our locations across Western WA will easily get into the triple digits this afternoon. 

An Excessive Heat Warning is still in effect until 9pm Monday. Monday will be dangerously hot with highs around 101 in the North Sound, 110+ in the Central Sound, and 114 in the South Sound. Downslope winds will make Eastside areas like Issaquah, Bellevue and Sammamish even hotter around 115+!

We'll finally "cool" down by Tuesday but it will still be warm around 93 which would tie the previous record at SeaTac. At least overnight lows will be back down into the lower 60s, helping to cool our homes. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s as we round out the work week and head into the weekend.


-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim

