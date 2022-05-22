Cooler temperatures return!

Changes are on the way! A frontal system will trigger a few spotty showers, increase clouds, and drop temperatures.

Overall, it'll be mild with normal overnight lows tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s. The cloud cover will build and most of us will be dry tomorrow morning. An isolated shower will be possible, but we'll have a better chance of seeing that tomorrow afternoon.

Here is look at your forecast tomorrow:

We'll have a better shot for widespread rain and cooler temperatures Late Thursday and Friday morning.

Have a good one!