Cold air is here with a chance of freezing fog overnight... with chances for lowland snow this weekend.

More sunshine is on tap for the start of the weekend, but the gorgeous clear skies come with a price! We'll kick off Saturday well below normal, in fact some of us could see temperatures nearly 10 degrees lower than our seasonal average of 37. Places like Seattle should bottom out around 30 with lows farther south in the upper 20s.

Not only will it be very cold, some areas could see freezing fog in places. Check out Stevens Pass...falling into the teens overnight. Be safe and allow for extra time when driving in foggy conditions.

The second half of the weekend brings the return of wet weather to region and should last through mid week with dry breaks in between. Rain will push in off the coast overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. And with the cool temperatures in place there is the potential for a chance of lowland snow at sea level. Cold mornings and late night temperatures combined with moisture will produce that wintry mix through Thursday of next week.

Our Snow/Freezing levels will start to drop Sunday and continue falling off through the work week. Most of us will see lowland rain or a rain/snow mix, but a few areas like the North Sound, Whatcom, Skagit & Snohomish Counties along with the foothills and Tacoma south might see periods of snow before turning to rain.

Here's a look at our projections for snow through the mountains and lowlands. As of now models are favoring Bellingham for seeing a few inches of snow over the week.

The biggest threat coming out of this wintry week is the cooling and warming of temperatures. With chances of rain/snow in the forecast most days and near freezing temperatures there is the chance for very slick roads with patches of black ice. Be prepared for tricky driving conditions.

Have a great night and stay tuned! ~Erin

