Seattle weather: Foggy with temps in the mid 50s by the end of the week

Highs today soared into the mid to upper 50s around Puget Sound. Farther south to Kelso, highs landing at 60 this afternoon.

We can thank high pressure for the warmth and dry conditions around the region. We'll stay under this influence through the weekend until our ridge breaks down, opening the door for a few showers back in the forecast. Rain will pop back into the area for the start of the workweek, but don't worry-- it won't last too long. Just enough to spray showers in the lowlands and snow for the mountains. A nice refresher for the resorts!

Tonight look for slightly warmer lows with areas of patchy fog developing.

Temperatures will climb into the average zone Thursday afternoon with most of us in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunshine will last through Sunday, but by late evening clouds start to increase, and the next system hits the coast just about 10 pm.

Look for the bulk of this cold front to move through Puget Sound overnight with the heaviest showers to the north, south and over the Cascades.

By mid-morning, showers will become light and scattered and finally dry out during the evening commute. Highs land in the upper 40s.

Overall the forecast remains pretty quiet over the next week! Enjoy the nice winter sunshine!

Have a great night all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

