Q13 Weather forecast for Monday evening
Q13's Erin Mayovsky has a look at the weather forecast for Monday, June 29.
Q13 weather forecast for Wednesday
Q13's M.J. McDermott has your forecast for Wednesday, June 24.
Q13 'This Morning' weather forecast
Meteorologist Grace Lim has a look at your Tuesday morning forecast.
Q13 Weather Forecast - 5 a.m. Update
Meteorologist Grace Lim has a look at your Tuesday morning forecast.
Summer brings high temperatures above 80 this week around Puget Sound
Expect lots of sunshine on Monday and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.