Seattle weather: Another cold start Friday with a chance for mixed showers

We're stuck in a very cool and showery spring weather pattern into the weekend. A stubborn area of low pressure off the coast continues to spin wintry showers into the region. This will be the case again Friday as you get out the door.

Lows drop 10+ degrees overnight so any showers that fall in the South Sound will probably start as a snow/rain mix before changing over to just rain as temps warm.

So, will we see the roof open or closed for opening night at T-Mobile Park Friday? Showers will decrease throughout the day, but ground crews may just decide to keep the roof closed to protect the field and keep any warmth inside the park. Brr! Bundle up if heading out to watch the M's take on the Astros.

Cool too for the Seawolves as they kick off at 3pm Saturday from Starfire.

And just down the road a few hours later, the Rave Green get going at Lumen Field. Dress warm for the 7pm kick off between the Sounders and Miami!

Finally, late Saturday our low slides off to the NE allowing a quick break in showers as a weak ridge of high pressure helps give us a dry and warmer Easter Sunday.

We kick off the work week with a couple of fronts moving into the region. The first system arrives Monday afternoon with the second arriving on Wednesday.

Look for rain to taper off some Tuesday, but we can't rule out a chance for an isolated thunderstorm. Wednesday's front sends in scattered showers, but not everyone will see them. Don't be surprised if you stay dry. Highs land in the low 50s

More shower activity Thursday with warmer highs.

Have a great night everyone! ~ Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

