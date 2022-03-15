Seattle weather: A quieter Wednesday on tap with more showers for St. Patrick's Day

Pockets of heavy showers moved through Western Washington this evening. Some areas saw hail at times briefly, while folks in Eastern Washington experienced a few thunderstorms.

Tuesday's highs landed in the upper 40s to low 50s, and Seattle landed at 53 degrees.

Showers will continue to fall apart into the overnight hours, but we are not ruling out a chance for a few more isolated thunderstorms. Lows will drop to near average for all.

Our ‘Winter Weather Advisory’ should expire very early Wednesday morning around 5 a.m. We expect snow showers above 4,000 ft to taper off overnight. Know the roads before you head out over the Cascades.

Wednesday features quieter conditions with a few spotty showers, but overall, most of us will see a drier day. This forecast will be short-lived though, the next system will move inland early Thursday, hitting the coast first and spreading into Puget Sound by midday.

Just maybe, we'll see a rainbow Thursday as we celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Many of us will still be searching for that pot of gold, too! May the luck of the Irish be with you!

By about 2 p.m. most of the region should be under widespread showers. Highs will top out in the upper 40s to near 50.

We're forecasting more rain through the end of the week. By Friday, the Seattle area should pick up near a quarter of an inch with other areas along the coast, islands and south Sound tallying up more.

Friday will start off dry, but showers pick up near dinner time just in time for the home opener for OL Reign at Lumen Field. This is a huge rivalry match with the Portland Thorns in town. Kick off temps hang near 50.

Rain picks up Saturday with highs dropping into the upper 40s below average.

Look for a mainly dry Sunday with a few showers to back in the forecast to kick off the work week. Enjoy!

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecast

