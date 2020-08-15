Expand / Collapse search
The Divide: Incivility at City Hall

The Divide
Mayor Durkan on incivility at City Hall.

SEATTLE - This week on "The Divide": Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan on tensions at City Hall and the future of the Seattle Police Department after the resignation of Chief Carmen Best. Plus, Q13's Simone Del Rosario has the story of a black police recruit who could lose his job amid cuts to SPD's budget.

Plus: Meteorologist Cliff Mass on being hit by cancel culture after comparing criminal rioters to Nazis.

Commentary: The mistake media must avoid in covering Kamala Harris.

