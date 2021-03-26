The Divide: Dems & Gun Control Debate
OLYMPIA, Wash. - This week on "The Divide," with control in Washington, D.C. and Washington state, are Democrats now in a position to push through gun control priorities? U.S. Rep. Suzan Delbene (D-WA) and Senator Patty Kuderer (D-Bellevue) join us.
Also: Seattle mayoral candidate Jessyn Farrell.
Plus: A message for so-called homeless advocates.
