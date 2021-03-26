Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 5:00 AM PDT, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes
10
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 8:00 AM PDT until MON 5:00 AM PDT, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 2:00 PM PDT until MON 5:00 AM PDT, East Slopes Northern Cascades
High Wind Warning
from SUN 2:00 PM PDT until MON 5:00 AM PDT, Wenatchee Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM PDT until SUN 6:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 9:00 AM PDT until MON 12:00 AM PDT, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, North Coast, Central Coast
Wind Advisory
from SUN 1:00 PM PDT until MON 3:00 AM PDT, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 8:00 AM PDT until MON 5:00 AM PDT, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 2:00 PM PDT until MON 5:00 AM PDT, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 PM PDT until MON 5:00 AM PDT, East Slopes Northern Cascades

The Divide: Dems & Gun Control Debate

By
Published 
The Divide
Q13 FOX

Dems &amp; Gun Control Debate

Are Democrats now in a position to push through gun control priorities?

OLYMPIA, Wash. - This week on "The Divide," with control in Washington, D.C. and Washington state, are Democrats now in a position to push through gun control priorities? U.S. Rep. Suzan Delbene (D-WA) and Senator Patty Kuderer (D-Bellevue) join us. 

Also: Seattle mayoral candidate Jessyn Farrell. 

Plus: A message for so-called homeless advocates. 

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live 

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram