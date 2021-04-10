The Divide: Counties face phase relapse

This week on "The Divide:" Counties face a relapse as COVID case counts spike.

Plus: Washington state expands voting rights for felons.

Also: It's time to stop punishing kids with our wokeness.

Editorial note: Governor Jay Inslee announced has loosened requirements to remain in Phase 3, deciding counties must fall back in two key metrics instead of just one.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

Advertisement

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram