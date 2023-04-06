Tip leads to search for evidence in murder case, disappearance of 10-year-old Lindsey Baum

More than 160 professionals and volunteers spent a weekend last month searching a wooded area for more evidence in the kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Lindsey Baum.

In 2009, Lindsey was walking from a friend's house back to her home in McCleary when she was kidnapped.

According to the Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office, a tip in the investigation of the case led to a search near West Fish Hatchery Road in Mason County on March 25 and 26. It's unknown if anything was found.

Several agencies were a part of the search, including: Grays Harbor County Emergency Management, State SAR Planning Unit, Kitsap County Search and Rescue, King County Search and Rescue, Mason County Search and Rescue, Pierce County Search and Rescue, Snohomish County Search and Rescue, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Attorney General's HITS Investigators.

The only major break in her disappearance came in 2017, when a fragment of her skull was found by hunters in a remote area of Kittitas County. The following year, the FBI notified the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office that the DNA was a match to Lindsey.

In 2021, an Enumclaw man was arrested for a 2003 kidnapping and rape case in Grays Harbor County, and deputies said that this could be tied to the disappearance and murder of Lindsey.

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office said Lindsey's case is still being actively investigated and anyone with information is asked to call 360-964-1799 or email your information to baumtips@graysharbor.us.