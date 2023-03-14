Suspect in Moclips murder over property dispute turns himself in to Seattle police

Deputies say a man accused of killing another man during an argument turned himself in to police two days after the deadly shooting. Now, his son is wanted as a suspected accomplice.

According to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office (GHCSO), at around 1:40 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Otis Ave. in Moclips for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a 59-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers from multiple nearby law enforcement agencies arrived to the scene and immediately performed life-saving measures, but the victim died shortly after being taken away from the scene.

Rufus Andrew Phelps IV and his father Rufus A Phelps III. (Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say neighbors and witnesses were able to identify the suspect as 62-year-old Rufas A. Phelps III. Investigators believe an argument over a property dispute led to the shooting.

Officers searched the area the night of the shooting, and returned to see if they could find Phelps on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office said they spoke with Phelps and negotiated his peaceful surrender. He was taken into custody in Seattle and booked into the county jail for investigation of 1st degree murder, 2nd degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Detectives said they also have probable cause to arrest Phelp's son Rufus Andrew Phelps IV as an accomplice to 1st degree murder, 2nd degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

If you see Phelps IV, you are asked to call 911.

Anyone with information on this case can call the non-emergency line at 360-533-8765 or email sodetectives@grayshabor.us.