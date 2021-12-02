Travelers at Sea-Tac Airport consider Omicron variant risk, changing requirements
Guidelines for international travelers are getting tighter with the spread of the new Omicron variant.
Omicron variant may be less dangerous than delta, US health officials say
“Thus far, it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.
Omicron variant: Pfizer running ‘neutralization tests’ with its COVID-19 vaccine
Companies Pfizer and BioNTech are currently running tests in response to the rapidly spreading omicron variant with data likely available in the coming weeks.
Omicron COVID-19 variant detected in Nebraska, Utah
Much remains unknown about the omicron variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it can thwart vaccines and whether it makes people as sick as the original strain.
Omicron variant: South Africa may offer glimpse into the future
The new omicron variant appears to be driving a dramatic surge in South Africa, providing the world a glimpse of where the pandemic might be headed.
Israel health officials confirm 7 omicron COVID-19 cases, 27 others suspected
Israel's Health Ministry says it has confirmed seven cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, stoking fears of a pending surge in infections.
Omicron COVID-19 variant detected in Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in an unvaccinated person who returned from Nigeria.
Study suggests past COVID-19 infection may not fend off omicron variant
A research group has been tracking reinfections in South Africa and reported a jump with the arrival of omicron that they hadn't seen when two previous variants, including the extra-contagious delta variant, moved through the country.
5 cases of omicron variant detected in New York
At least five people in New York have been infected with the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Four of the cases are in New York City and one is in Suffolk County.
Parts of King County seeing big demand for COVID booster, appointments hard to come by
On Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee and state health officials announced a partnership with federal agencies that will create more access to vaccines as demand surges in some parts of Washington.