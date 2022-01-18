Snohomish County to open new vaccination, testing sites

Snohomish County will open a new vaccination site and is working on plans to open a mass testing site in response to the omicron surge.

On Tuesday, the county will open a vaccination site at the Everett Mall located at 1402 Everett Mall Way #385, in the former Wet Seal store across from Bath and Body Works and near the Burlington Coat Factory.

This site will be open from 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Sundays. Appointments are required, and people can register for a vaccination time at www.snohd.org/EverettMallVax.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available at no cost. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under the age of 18.

RELATED: Omicron vs. delta: Study examines difference between two coronavirus variant symptoms

"It is our commitment as a State to work together across the system to ensure that we are using every tool that we have available in the fight against COVID-19," said Sec. of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah. "Working with both our federal and local partners on the expansion of testing and vaccination options is pivotal in ensuring that communities have access to these resources."

In addition to the vaccination site, the Snohomish County Health District and Washington State Department of Health are working with FEMA to set up a mass testing site, which will open soon. The county said it will announce more information once details are finalized.

"These resources couldn’t be coming to Snohomish County at a better time, and we are most appreciative of the partnerships that have helped make them happen," said Dr. Chris Spitters, Health Officer for the Snohomish Health District. "This added capacity for testing and vaccines will help those searching for appointments, as well as helping to relieve some of the pressure on the broader healthcare system."

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram