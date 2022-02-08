COVID-19 hospitalizations falling throughout Washington

article

Authorities say coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are falling throughout Washington as the surge of the omicron variant subsides.

But in a Tuesday morning news briefing, Cassie Sauer, president of the Washington State Hospital Association, said the end of the omicron wave will likely persist for at least a few more weeks and hospital leaders remain worried about the recent wave’s lasting effects on their staffers and supply of equipment.

"We really don’t want people to rip off their masks or go to big parties quite yet — COVID activity remains a threat," Sauer said.

The Seattle Times reports that in King County, public health officials are counting about 1,428 infections per day, about a 50% drop from the past seven days, and 30 hospitalizations per day, about a 33% drop since the prior week.

Hospitalizations are also falling statewide.

At the beginning of the month, Washington counted 1,958 hospitalizations, compared to about 1,635 this week. As of late January, the state had also counted a seven-day average of about 16,365 infections per day, compared to 19,000 infections per day in mid-January.

Eastern Washington is beginning to mirror the same trend. In Spokane County, for example, about 196 people were hospitalized with COVID a week ago, compared to about 170 Tuesday, Sauer said.

However, deaths are still high, with 25 to 30 per day throughout the state.

RELATED: Washington reopens website for ordering rapid COVID-19 tests for a third time

READ MORE: Oregon, California ending mask mandates soon

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: