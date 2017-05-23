Washington lawmaker introduces bill to ban wearing masks in public
OLYMPIA, Wash. -- A bill introduced in the Washington state Senate would ban the wearing of masks on public streets.Senate Bill 5941, introduced Monday, would make mask-wearing a misdemeanor.Bill sponsor Sen.
Trump and anti-Trump supporters share 'peace joint,' Pepsi at May Day protest (VIDEO)
Marijuana brought two opposing political views together Monday at a May Day protest in Seattle.
May Day protests deemed 'riots' in Portland and Olympia; only 5 arrests in Seattle
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Demonstrators threw smoke bombs, Molotov cocktails and other items at police during May Day protests in Portland, Oregon and storefront windows were broken during rowdy protests in Olympia, Washington.Portland police arrested more than two dozen people near Portland's Pioneer Square after a protest permit had been cancelled "due to actions of anarchists." Police say the anarchists destroyed a police car, set several fires in the street, damaged storefront windows and attacked police.No injuries were immediately reported.In Olympia, police say they took nine people into custody after nine officers were injured by black-clad protesters throwing rocks and smashing windows.
Portland police make more than 24 arrests as May Day march turns ugly
PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) -- Protesters are squaring off with police in downtown Portland after officers reported rocks, smoke bombs and cans of soda being thrown at them by marchers.The protesters started the afternoon holding a rally in Shemanski Park before the planned march through the streets of downtown Portland.The rally organized by the Portland May Day Coalition kicked off at around 2 p.m. with speakers denouncing recent arrests by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents and discussing workers' rights.Around 3:30 p.m. the march began to head out on the permitted route, at first without any issues.Just before 4 p.m., the Portland Police Bureau reported that rocks were thrown at officers near Southwest 4th Avenue and Columbia Street, though there were no injuries.
LIVE UPDATES: May Day protests in Seattle, Olympia, Portland
SEATTLE — Demonstrators threw smoke bombs, Molotov cocktails and other items at police Monday in Portland, Oregon, during May Day protests and storefront windows were broken during rowdy protests in Olympia, Washington.Portland police arrested more than two dozen people near Pioneer Square after a protest permit had been cancelled "due to actions of anarchists." Police say the anarchists destroyed a police car, set several fires in the street, damaged storefront windows and attacked police.No injuries were immediately reported.BELOW: Scroll to the bottom for live updates throughout the evening.
Hundreds march peacefully on May Day for workers and immigrants rights
SEATTLE -- Hundreds took to the streets on May Day for the Workers and Immigrants Rights Rally.It’s the 18th year of the event but on Monday many who participated told Q13 News this year is more significant to them because they feel the country is taking a step back on immigration.Among a sea of marchers, Q13 News spoke with two men from two different countries.“I am from Kenya,” Nasir Tura said.“Was born in Mexico City,” Pedro Espinoza said.Espinoza and Tura are now naturalized citizens.“This is my place, I belong here,” Tura said.Tura said he is a Muslim who came to the U.S as a refugee from Kenya when he was 13.Espinoza said he came to the country at 4 years of age with his parents, who were seeking a better future for their family.“I feel fortunate that I was able to prosper in this country,” Espinoza said.The feeling of gratitude is now mixed with concern for new immigrants who, they say, will find it harder to achieve the American dream.“I think that’s something we are having so much turmoil over; you have a ban on Muslims, you have the wall in Mexico,” Espinoza said.“It’s even tougher for the new refugees who come here, it’s even tougher,” Tura said.Many people of different colors and ethnic backgrounds attended the May Day rally at Judkins Park.“It always makes a difference to show each other that we all feel this way, to show other people that there are a lot of people who have strong feelings,” Elizabeth Sanders said.People who showed up to the rally say this kind of activism is what Seattle is known for.Henry Valenti traveled all the way from Tampa, Florida.“I know Seattle is an active city, I want to be a part of that,” Valenti said.It's a movement they say that shows that we are more similar than different.“Muslims, immigrants hear them, it’s not about complaining.
Behind the Masks: What the May Day protesters in Seattle want
SEATTLE -- The May Day protests through downtown and Capitol Hill in past years have caused damage and created chaos.It has turned a lot of people off to their message, but by looking closer and actually speaking with self-described anti-capitalists and anarchists, you can find the serious issues behind the black hoodies and masks.
Seattle May Day 2017: Everything you need to know about planned rallies
SEATTLE -- May Day in the Pacific Northwest, celebrated for workers' rights and to commemorate the 1886 Haymarket affair, doesn't always go as planned.Largely peaceful protests are sometimes punctuated by violence.
Seattle Police: Greater chance for 'crowd on crowd' confrontations at May Day rallies
SEATTLE -- A high potential for confrontations between different protest groups exists at this year's May Day, Seattle police officials said Friday."I think there's a great opportunity for crowd on crowd conflict," Seattle Police Capt.
Police arrest man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at officers in 2016 May Day
SEATTLE -- A 32-year-old man was arrested Friday morning in connection with a reported attack on Seattle police officers during the 2016 May Day protest.Wil Casey Floyd was arrested at his mother's home in Wisconsin, Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole said.
The history behind May Day, from flower pots to workers' rights
SEATTLE -- May Day in Seattle is known for two things:First, well-attended peaceful marches and rallies of those showing support for immigration reform and labor rights.Second, a day sometimes punctuated by a handful of violent protesters.But anytime Q13 News posts a May Day story, Facebook commenters are quick to remind us that to many, May Day involves flowers, baskets and kind deeds for neighbors.The holiday seems to have evolved from a European tradition of celebrating the beginning of spring.
Sawant insists May Day march will be peaceful, despite calling for protesters to block freeway, airport
SEATTLE – Just days before May Day, which is known for protests and often unrest in Seattle, there are questions about whether a Seattle City Council member will call for civil disobedience.In a Web post in February, Seattle’s controversial City Council member Kshama Sawant called for demonstrators to shut down highways and airports.
WSP: Protesters do not block interstates on May Day
The Washington State Patrol warned May Day protesters to not block interstates, calling it "dangerous and irresponsible behavior that could cause serious and/or fatal injuries."
Seattle police training for marches, protests on May Day
SEATTLE -- With May Day less than two weeks away, Seattle police are making sure they are ready.On Wednesday, they trained dozens of officers in crowd control techniques.
Kshama Sawant calls for wave of anti-Trump protests and strikes on May Day
SEATTLE -- Socialist Seattle city council member Kshama Sawant is calling for a wave of protests and strikes on May Day this year against President Donald Trump and his policies.Sawant penned an article in the socialist publication Jacobin Magazine titled Why We Should Strike on May Day."Since Inauguration Day, millions of people have taken to the streets to fight against Donald Trump’s right-wing agenda.