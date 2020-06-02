Minority Minnesota officers file complaint, alleged discrimination over Chauvin booking
Eight minority corrections officers in Minnesota said they were sent to a separate floor of a county jail and barred from guarding fired Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin after his arrest in the death of George Floyd, according to a report.
Dozens of Washington cities hold silent marches, work strikes Friday in support of Black Lives Matter
SEATTLE -- Black Lives Matter organizers held dozens of silent marches in Washington cities on Friday, as well as work strikes and other measures to honor the lives lost to police brutality and racial injustice.
Amazon bans police use of its face recognition for a year
Amazon on Wednesday banned police use of its face-recognition technology for a year, making it the latest tech giant to step back from law-enforcement use of systems that have been criticized for incorrectly identifying people with darker skin.
‘Stop the pain,’ a brother of George Floyd tells Congress
Philonese Floyd challenged Congress on Wednesday to “stop the pain” so that his brother George wouldn’t be just “another name” on a growing list of those killed during interactions with police.
Portland police chief resigns amid George Floyd protests
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s police chief resigned on Monday, just six months into her job, amid criticism of her department’s handling of protests in Oregon’s largest city.
Take 8 minutes, 46 seconds to honor peaceful protesters
From Seattle to Bellevue, Olympia to Monroe, peaceful protesters have taken to the streets to speak out about the murder of George Floyd and call for increased police accountability. Sunday on "The Divide," we honored those who've taken to the streets to demand change.
Twitter disables Trump campaign's George Floyd video tribute
Twitter has blocked a Trump campaign video tribute to George Floyd over a copyright claim, in a move that adds to tensions between the social media platform and the U.S. president, one of its most widely followed users.The company put a label on a video posted by the @TeamTrump account that said, “This media has been disabled in response to a claim by the copyright owner.” The video was still up on President Donald Trump’s YouTube channel and includes pictures of Floyd, whose death sparked widespread protests, at the start.“Per our copyright policy, we respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives,” Twitter said in a statement.
TIME Magazine unveils cover inspired by George Floyd protests, honoring black lives lost
LOS ANGELES -- TIME Magazine has unveiled the cover for its June 15, 2020 issue, which examines the protests that have erupted around the world following the death of George Floyd.The cover features the work of prominent American artist and Yale School of Art graduate Titus Kaphar from an oil painting titled “Analogous Colors,” which depicts an African-American mother holding her child.
George Floyd’s Minneapolis memorial packed with prominent figures
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Many prominent guests were in attendance at the Minneapolis memorial service for George Floyd, including Hollywood celebrities, musicians and the politically powerful who came to pay their respects to the man whose death during an encounter police sparked protests nationwide and calls for an end to racial injustice.The service unfolded at North Central University as a judge a few blocks away set bail at $750,000 each for the three fired Minneapolis police officers charged Wednesday with aiding and abetting murder in his death.Floyd, 46, died May 25 after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, put his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes as he lay handcuffed on the pavement, gasping that he couldn't breathe.
Judge: $750K bail for 3 ex-officers accused in George Floyd’s death
MINNEAPOLIS - A judge set bail at $750,000 apiece Thursday for three fired Minneapolis police officers who have been charged with aiding and abetting in the killing of George Floyd.Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J.
George Floyd eulogized in Minneapolis memorial, first of 3
Mourners filed into a sanctuary in Minneapolis on Thursday for the first in a series of a memorials to George Floyd, whose death at the hands of police has sparked sporadic violence and turbulent protests around the world against racial injustice.
‘I could die from the color of my skin’: Little girl has emotional reaction to George Floyd protests
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - As protests over the death of George Floyd continue around the world, one black couple in Sacramento, California shared an emotional moment when they explained to their 10-year-old daughter why demonstrators had taken to the streets.In a video posted by her mother, young Azariah breaks down in tears crying, saying, “I could die from the color of my skin,” as her father, Joseph, squats down to comfort her.Azariah’s mother Jamie told Storyful that their daughter had asked them why people were protesting, saying, “It was time to speak about how she may get treated differently because the color of her skin.”“It is a sad, harsh reality to have to have this conversation with an innocent child, especially your own child,” added Jamie.Many parents of all races are struggling with similar conversations after a week of outrage and sadness that spilled into streets worldwide after video of Floyd's death emerged.
‘He tries to divide us’: Mattis blasts Trump in letter, suggests president is threat to Constitution
WASHINGTON - Decorated U.S. military veteran and former Secretary of Defense Gen.
3 other Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death, Chauvin charges upgraded
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Wednesday he has upgraded the charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder and filed charges against the other three officers involved in George Floyd's death.
Floyd family attorney predicts three other Minneapolis police officers will be charged by next week
The attorney representing George Floyd's family said Tuesday he believes the three other police officers involved in the death of the 46-year-old Minneapolis man will be charged before Floyd's funeral in Houston next week.
Nation's streets calmest in days, protests largely peaceful
WASHINGTON (AP) - Protests were largely peaceful and the nation's streets were calmer than they have been in days since the killing of George Floyd set off sometimes violent demonstrations against police brutality and injustice against African Americans.An earlier curfew and efforts by protesters to contain the violence prevented more widespread damage to businesses in New York City overnight.
Protesters mobilize for rally and march in Olympia
Several hundred people rallied and marched in Washington’s capital city Tuesday night.
'It is time for America to examine our tragic failures': George W. Bush speaks on George Floyd death
LOS ANGELES - Former President George W.