New guidelines for non-religious weddings, funerals in WA Phases 1-3

SEATTLE -- COVID-19 has given brides and grooms a lot more to worry about this year than just rain on their wedding day. The virus has certainly put a big damper on many couples big day, but a huge announcement Friday from Governor Inslee’s office is making saying I do, suddenly much more possible.

House demands coronavirus loan info from Treasury, banks

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House subcommittee investigating billions of dollars in coronavirus aid is demanding that the Treasury Department, the Small Business Administration and several large banks turn over detailed information about which businesses applied for and received federal loans.