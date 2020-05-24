Small Business Sunday: A Bellevue salons COVID-19 makeover puts customer safety first
Small Business Sunday: eTc Tacoma
Small businesses could receive second PPP loan under new proposal
Small businesses still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and the related economic lockdown could receive a second loan through the Paycheck Protection Program under new legislation introduced by a group of Democratic lawmakers.
Small Business Sunday: For Kirkland salon, a cloud is lifting
As counties slowly reopen, small businesses across the state are starting to welcome back customers.
New guidelines for non-religious weddings, funerals in WA Phases 1-3
SEATTLE -- COVID-19 has given brides and grooms a lot more to worry about this year than just rain on their wedding day. The virus has certainly put a big damper on many couples big day, but a huge announcement Friday from Governor Inslee’s office is making saying I do, suddenly much more possible.
King County council member wants more capacity for small businesses pending Phase 2 approval
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. -- As King County waits to see if the state will approve its application to enter Phase 2, County Council Member Kathy Lambert said Phase 2 isn't good enough for her district.
Pierce County offers reimbursement for expenses related to COVID-19 safety practices
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Money is tight right now for business owners and local organizations recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Expenses for supplies to meet the state’s Safe Start Washington plan guidelines are adding up. To help ease the burden, Pierce County is offering reimbursement grants to offset some of the costs.
Business owner says downtown Seattle hurting long before COVID-19 and riots
SEATTLE – Owning a business in downtown Seattle may require resilience, especially during these times of added stress the coronavirus pandemic, and most recently, riots have brought on.
County officials: King County could be in Phase 2 as soon as Friday
SEATTLE -- King County could soon be headed into Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan, meaning more businesses could double their capacity.
Uncertain future for childcare services as counties move toward COVID-19 recovery
Nearly 1,200 childcare programs across Washington are temporarily closed due to the impacts of COVID-19. As the health crisis continues, the threat of more facilities closing could make it harder for parents to find a place for their kids.
House demands coronavirus loan info from Treasury, banks
WASHINGTON (AP) — A House subcommittee investigating billions of dollars in coronavirus aid is demanding that the Treasury Department, the Small Business Administration and several large banks turn over detailed information about which businesses applied for and received federal loans.
Black-owned businesses in Washington gain support in response to George Floyd's death
SEATTLE -- As outrage sparks across the country surrounding the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, more people are stepping up to be the change they want to see in their communities.However, not everyone is interested in participating in protests in the fight against injustice.
A Bellevue hair salon has undergone a major makeover during the coronavirus closure - making changes it hopes will keep customers safe and healthy.
Small Business Sunday: eTc Tacoma missing community connection during closure
Founded by two Tacoma natives, eTc Tacoma is more than just a shop selling streetwear – it's a place for the community to gather. That connection is what co-owner Umi Wagoner says the business has missed most during a now two-month long closure.