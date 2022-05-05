Seattle city leaders celebrate Washington's Small Business Person of the Year

article

Mayor Bruce Harrell along with several city leaders gathered Thursday at Boon Boona Coffee to celebrate its owner, who is this year’s Washington Small Business Person of the Year.

This week is National Small Business Week, and every year, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recognizes more than 60 small business owners from 50 states and U.S. territories. This year’s Washington Small Business Person of the Year is Efrem Fesaha, owner of Boon Boona Coffee, who was recognized Thursday at his new Seattle location.

According to a press release from the Office of Economic Development (OED), Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Seattle City Councilmember Sara Nelson recognized National Small Business Week in the City of Seattle, honoring the more than 100,000 small businesses that contribute to the local economy.

According to a press release from the Office of Economic Development (OED), the theme for this year’s National Small Business Week is "Building a better America through entrepreneurship." This week, the SBA will spotlight the resilience of America’s entrepreneurs, who are doing their part to power the nation’s historic comeback.

For nearly 60 years, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners, with local elected officials doing the same.

