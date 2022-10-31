Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Sea Dragons: XFL unveils team names and logos

By FOX 13 News Staff
SEATTLE - The XFL revealed on Monday the names and logos for its eight teams, including Seattle's team. 

The Seattle Sea Dragons are set to kick off its season February 18. 

"Seattle, get excited and get loud for your Sea Dragons," said Head Coach Jim Haslett. "A storm is coming, and we’re bringing the excitement back. The Sea Dragons are ready to play hard and smart for our fans in one of America’s great football cities."

The XFL's other teams include both new and retuning team names 

Here are the other seven teams:

  • Arlington Renegades
  • D.C. Defenders
  • Houston Roughnecks
  • Orlando Guardians
  • San Antonio Brahmas
  • St. Louis Battlehawks
  • Vegas Vipers

"We could not be more excited to unveil our new team identities. Countless hours of creative sessions and collaboration went into bringing these team brands to life. Each team’s identity represents the fabric of their local community while also embodying the XFL’s vision and ethos: they are authentic, dynamic, modern, and unapologetically bold," said Dany Garcia, Chairwoman and Owner. "We can’t wait to see our XFL fans representing their favorite XFL teams this upcoming season."

Seattle’s team will be coached by Jim Haslett but it’s unknown what the team’s mascot will be. 

In 2020, the XFL had eight franchises, which included the Seattle Dragons, and played five weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic suspended operations.

The Sea Dragons will play at Lumen Field. For ticket information, click here. 