XFL returns to Seattle in 2023

The XFL is coming back to Seattle.

On Sunday, co-owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson made the announcement at an XFL Townhall in Arlington, TX that Seattle is among eight cities that will have a team and the season is set to start next year.

Arlington, Houston, Orlando, Las Vegas, San Antonio, St. Louis and Washington, D.C. were also named as host sites.

Seattle’s team will be coached by Jim Haslett but it’s unknown what the team’s mascot will be.

In 2020, the XFL had eight franchises, which included the Seattle Dragons, and played five weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic suspended operations.

Games will be played at Lumen Field and set to start in February.

"We’ve had a clear vision for the XFL – the values to instill, the diversity of our leaders, the innovation of the game and how we want to deeply engage with our communities so they can help bring this vision to life," Garcia said.

The XFL also played one season in 2001.

"There is great energy building within our league and there is still much more to come… and I can promise it’s going to be worth the wait. We have been working on fresh, new logos and uniforms – even working with some of the team names you already know – that will match the dynamic and innovative vision of our league," Johnson said.



