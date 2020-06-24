Baseball's minor leagues cancel 2020 seasons
(AP) — Baseball’s minor leagues canceled their seasons Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Seattle Storm coach Dan Hughes to sit out 2020 season
SEATTLE— Dan Hughes will not coach the Seattle Storm during the 2020 WNBA season over concerns about his risk for severe illness if he were to contract COVID-19, the team said Monday.
OL Reign forward Sofia Huerta previews NWSL Challenge Cup on “Q It Up Sports”
Two days before OL Reign open the NWSL Challenge Cup against Sky Blue FC, new forward Sofia Huerta joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night.
Commentary: That new arena name? I’ll meet you at “The Greenhouse” (or “The Key”)
If you missed it this week, Amazon has purchased the naming rights, and the name reflects the company’s “Climate Pledge” to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.
OL Reign forward Sofia Huerta previews NWSL Challenge Cup on "Q It Up Sports"
Two days before OL Reign open the NWSL Challenge Cup against Sky Blue FC, new forward Sofia Huerta joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night.
Commentary: Baseball is still our national pastime right now – but for all the wrong reasons
If the last couple months are any indication, baseball deserves to still be our national pastime – but for all the wrong reasons.
Oregon, Oregon State drop ‘Civil War’ name for rivalry
Oregon and Oregon State have agreed to drop the name “Civil War” for their rivalry games.
New NHL Seattle Arena will be called 'Climate Pledge Arena'
The new arena at Seattle Center will be called Climate Pledge Arena. Amazon, Oak View Group and NHL Seattle made the announcement about the new arena on Thursday.
NASCAR releases image of noose found in driver Bubba Wallace’s garage after FBI found no criminality
NASCAR released on Thursday an image of the noose that was discovered in driver Bubba Wallace’s garage on June 21.
New NHL Seattle Arena will be called 'Climate Pledge Arena'
The new arena at Seattle Center will be called Climate Pledge Arena.
Dipoto: 'A few' Seattle Mariners players test positive for COVID-19
Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said a few players have tested positive for COVID-19.
UW Softball Coach Heather Tarr on "Q It Up Sports"
UW Softball Coach Heather Tarr on "Q It Up Sports"
Commentary: Alzheimer`s takes a life but not a spirit that lives on through Mariners outfielder
Commentary: Alzheimer`s takes a life but not a spirit that lives on through Mariners outfielder
Commentary: Antonio Brown was a locker room cancer the Seahawks didn`t need
Commentary: Antonio Brown was a locker room cancer the Seahawks didn`t need
The rise and fall of Jeffrey Epstein
The rise and fall of Jeffrey Epstein
Commentary: Not embarrassing itself in Week One was significant step toward XFL success
Commentary: Not embarrassing itself in Week One was significant step toward XFL success
Fans line up for Seahawks ticket lottery
Fans line up for Seahawks ticket lottery
Seattle Kraken? Rumors swirl around NHL Seattle team name
Seattle Kraken? Rumors swirl around NHL Seattle team name
Seahawks DE Jadaveon Clowney shares childhood challenges to support local kids
Seahawks DE Jadaveon Clowney shares childhood challenges to support local kids
Seahawks Dancers on `Q It Up Sports`
Seahawks Dancers on `Q It Up Sports`