UW men's rowing coach Michael Callahan joins "Q It Up Sports" after school's 19th national championship

UW men's rowing coach Michael Callahan joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night after the Huskies won the IRA National Championship over the weekend. It's the 19th men's rowing title in school history and their first since 2015.

A Husky rowing team has come home with either a men's IRA title or women's NCAA national championship in 10 of the last 12 full rowing seasons.

Interview above.