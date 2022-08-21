Storm advance to WNBA semifinals with 97-84 victory over Mystics

article

Jewell Loyd, Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird came through with a dominant second half performance to carry the Seattle Storm to a 97-84 victory over the Washington Mystics for a 2-0 series win to advance to the WNBA semifinals on Sunday.

Bird's 3-pointer with 40 seconds left to play put an exclamation on the Seattle victory as the WNBA legend's career will continue through at least one more playoff round.

Stewart's 21 points and 10 rebounds carried the way for Seattle. Loyd added 19 points behind 5-of-10 shooting from 3-point distance, and Bird added a double-double as well with 18 points and 10 assists to take Seattle into a meeting with the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals.

A 45-43 game at halftime, the Storm's "Big Three" delivered to take control.

The Storm led by as many as 17 in the fourth quarter, 83-66, before Washington made a late run to close the gap. With the lead back down to nine, 88-79, inside the final three minutes, Lloyd would snag a critical rebound that led to a Tina Charles bucket and Bird picked the ball from Natasha Cloud for a breakaway layup to push the lead back to 13, 92-79, with 2:02 left to play.

Cloud's 21 points led the way for the Mystics. The Storm limited Elena Della Donne to just 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting from the field and kept her scoreless from the 7:02 mark of the second quarter until the 8:50 mark of the fourth quarter.

Seattle will open the semifinals with the Aces and former University of Washington star Kelsey Plum next Sunday, August 28, in Las Vegas. The first two games and Game 5 are scheduled for Las Vegas. Games 3 and 4 would be in Seattle, if necessary, in the best-of-five series. Bird will get at least one more home game in Seattle.

The Storm shot 55.6 percent from the field for the game. Gabby Williams had 14 points for Seattle and Charles added 12. Williams left the game in the third quarter with a concussion.