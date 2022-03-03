Curtis Crabtree joined FOX 13 in February 2022 after 14 years with Sports Radio 950 KJR in Seattle. He serves as a sports digital content producer and reporter helping cover the entirety of the Seattle sports scene.

Curtis joined KJR in 2008 after getting his Print Journalism degree from Central Washington University. Since then, he served as the station's primary reporter for the Seahawks and Mariners, produced and ran radio shows, and served as an occasional host/co-host and analyst.

In addition to his work for KJR, Curtis spent 15 years doing freelance reporting for the Associated Press, and nine years writing about the NFL for NBC's ProFootballTalk.com. His work has also appeared on FOX Sports 1, the Sports XChange, and CBSSports.com.

Curtis grew up in the Snoqualmie Valley and attended Mount Si High School, where he was a member of the jazz and concert bands as a saxophone player, and the golf team. After graduating from high school in 2004, he attended Central Washington University intending on becoming a music education major. Instead, music became his minor after he decided to pursue his biggest passion in writing about sports.

Outside of work, Curtis can usually be found on a golf course. He's played in the Washington Mid-Amateur each year since 2018 and won his flight in the Puget Sound Amateur at Chambers Bay and Lake Spanaway in 2021. He's also become a big fan of chess in recent years (thanks to The Queen's Gambit).