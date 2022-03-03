Curtis Crabtree
Curtis Crabtree joined FOX 13 in February 2022 after 14 years with Sports Radio 950 KJR in Seattle. He serves as a sports digital content producer and reporter helping cover the entirety of the Seattle sports scene.
Curtis joined KJR in 2008 after getting his Print Journalism degree from Central Washington University. Since then, he served as the station's primary reporter for the Seahawks and Mariners, produced and ran radio shows, and served as an occasional host/co-host and analyst.
In addition to his work for KJR, Curtis spent 15 years doing freelance reporting for the Associated Press, and nine years writing about the NFL for NBC's ProFootballTalk.com. His work has also appeared on FOX Sports 1, the Sports XChange, and CBSSports.com.
Curtis grew up in the Snoqualmie Valley and attended Mount Si High School, where he was a member of the jazz and concert bands as a saxophone player, and the golf team. After graduating from high school in 2004, he attended Central Washington University intending on becoming a music education major. Instead, music became his minor after he decided to pursue his biggest passion in writing about sports.
Outside of work, Curtis can usually be found on a golf course. He's played in the Washington Mid-Amateur each year since 2018 and won his flight in the Puget Sound Amateur at Chambers Bay and Lake Spanaway in 2021. He's also become a big fan of chess in recent years (thanks to The Queen's Gambit).
The latest from Curtis Crabtree
Seattle U's Chris Victor named WAC Coach of the Year
Seattle University men's basketball coach Chris Victor was named the Don Haskins WAC Coach of the Year after leading the Redhawks to a share of the WAC Championship in his first season in the role.
Richard Sherman pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges, gets suspended sentence
Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman pleaded guilty to first-degree negligent driving and second-degree criminal trespass, as well as speeding in a construction zone, as part of a plea deal reached Monday in King County District Court.
3A Girls: Garfield holds on for 39-38 victory over Lake Washington
Malia Samuels scored 15 points, Imbie Jones added 12 and the Garfield Bulldogs earned their second straight 3A girls state championship with a 39-38 victory over Lake Washington on Saturday night.
3A Boys: Kaden, Blassingame lift Auburn over Rainier Beach
Hansen Kaden scored 19 points and Trevon Blassingame added 17 points with nine rebounds as the Auburn Trojans took home the 3A boys state championship with a 58-48 victory over Rainier Beach on Saturday night.
4A Girls: Sheffey, Thompson lead Woodinville to championship
Veronica Sheffey's turnaround jumper in the lane with 12.8 seconds left to play gave top-seeded Woodinville a 65-63 victory over Sumner and the 4A girls state championship on Saturday.
4A Boys: Diallo, Paulsen carry Curtis to OT win over Mount Si
A driving basket from Zoom Diallo and an intercepted pass leading to a breakaway lay-up from Tyce Paulsen served as the critical blows for Curtis as they beat top-seeded Mount Si 52-49 in overtime to earn the 4A boys state championship.
4A boys state hoops: Mount Si, Curtis advance to title
Devin Whitten scored 16 points and Cinque Maxwell added 13 as No. 2-seed Curtis beat Union 49-40 in the semifinals of the 4A boys state tournament on Friday night.
3A girls state hoops: Lake Washington, Garfield advance to title
Garfield exploded for 23 points in the final quarter to overcome a six-point deficit and defeat Arlington 56-42 in the semifinals of the 3A girls state tournament on Friday night.
3A boys state hoops: Auburn, Rainier Beach advance to title
DeMar Johnson scored 17 points, and Josh Conerly Jr. had 14 points and 13 rebounds to carry No. 4-seed Rainier Beach to a 53-50 victory over Mount Spokane in the 3A boys state semifinals on Friday night.
4A girls state hoops: Woodinville, Sumner advance to title
Alyson Deaver had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and twin sister Catelyn added 11 points and 12 rebounds as the No. 2-seed Sumner Spartans earned a 64-55 victory over the Pasco Bulldogs in the 4A girls state semifinals on Friday night.