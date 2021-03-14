Seattle T-Birds player Mekai Sanders previews season on 'Q It Up Sports'

Seattle Thunderbirds winger Mekai Sanders on
Four of the first five T-Birds games will be shown on JOEtv, and Sanders joined Sports Director Aaron Levine on Sunday night with a preview of the upcoming season.
The Seattle Thunderbirds season begins this Friday, with four of their first five games on JOEtv. T-Birds right winger and Gig Harbor native Mekai Sanders joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night to preview the season and talk about the upcoming NHL Draft.