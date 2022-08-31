Seahawks waive Joshua Onujiogu, place John Reid on IR; name 12 to practice squad

article

The Seattle Seahawks have waived linebacker Joshua Onujiogu and placed cornerback John Reid on injured reserve. They also announced 12 members of their 16-man practice squad.

The moves with Onujiogu and Reid opened up a pair of roster spots for the additions of cornerback Isaiah Dunn and defensive end Darryl Johnson made through waiver claims earlier on Wednesday. Seattle claimed Dunn off waivers from the New York Jets while Johnson comes over from the Carolina Panthers.

Onujiogu, an undrafted rookie out of Division III Framingham State, had a nice preseason for Seattle and would be an obvious candidate to be added to the practice squad should he clear waivers on Thursday. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke highly of Onujiogu on Tuesday.

"Josh just was really consistent and brought it and did a nice job and surprised us that he was able to stay in the competition all throughout this time. … "Joey [Blount] and Josh, those guys are great examples of guys that just they just put their head down and competed their tails off and they showed that they've got the right kind of makeup to help your club," Carroll said.

Reid has been dealing with a groin injury throughout camp and aggravated it in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. He will have to miss the first four weeks of the season before being eligible to return to the roster.

"He aggravated his soft tissue thing and so we'll have to wait and see how he goes. He's not going to be ready, like, he's not ready to practice today," Carroll said.

The Seahawks are also reportedly re-signing cornerback Justin Coleman after releasing him on Tuesday. They will need to create one more opening on the 53-man roster to bring Coleman back. Moving defensive end L.J. Collier to injured reserve would be the most likely option as he's still dealing with an elbow injury.

Practice squad:

The Seahawks announced 12 of the 16 players that will be on their practice squad on Wedneday.

Running back Darwin Thompson, tight end Tyler Mabry, tackles Greg Eiland and Liam Ryan, wide receivers J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Cade Johnson and Bo Melton, linebackers Tanner Muse, Vi Jones and Aaron Donkor, cornerback Quandre Mosely, and safety Scott Nelson make up the initial group.

Mosely is the only player who wasn't with the team in training camp. Mosely was waived by the Dallas Cowboys during an earlier round of roster cuts.

Seattle still has five available practice squad spots as Donkor will not count against their 16-man limit. As a native of Germany, he is a part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program and won't count against the limit.

Per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Seattle is also set to sign quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad. Mannion spent time with Seattle in training camp last year before returning to the Minnesota Vikings after roster cuts. Jacob Eason, whom Seattle released during cuts, is signing with the Panthers practice squad, per Pelissero.

Onujiogu would likely bring the total to 14 should he clear waivers with three more vacancies remaining.