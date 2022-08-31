Seahawks claim Isaiah Dunn, Darryl Johnson off waivers

article

The Seattle Seahawks have added cornerback Isaiah Dunn and defensive end Darryl Johnson through waiver claims following Tuesday's roster cuts across the NFL.

Dunn was waived by the New York Jets on Tuesday while Johnson was let go from the Carolina Panthers.

Dunn appeared in 12 games with the Jets last year after going undrafted out of Oregon State. He made one start and had a total of eight tackles and two passes defended.

Johnson is in his fourth season. A seventh-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2019 out of North Carolina A&T, Johnson played in 31 games for the Bills and three last year for the Panthers. He has 30 career tackles with two sacks and five quarterback hits.

The Seahawks are dealing with injuries at both positions. At cornerback, Sidney Jones IV is still battling concussion symptoms while John Reid aggravated a groin injury in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys.

At defensive end, L.J Collier has been sidelined all preseason with an elbow injury sustained in the team's mock game scrimmage and Alton Robinson sprained his PCL in his knee against the Cowboys on Friday night.

Reid and Collier are candidates to be moved to injured reserve to free up roster spots for the additions of Dunn and Johnson.

Per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Seahawks are re-signing Justin Coleman today after releasing him on Tuesday. Coleman's release was in order to facilitate some players moving to injured reserve and head coach Pete Carroll hinted after practice on Tuesday they hoped to bring him back.

If Robinson's knee issue is significant enough, he could be moved to injured reserve as well to open another spot for Coleman's return.

Also from Pelissero, the Seahawks are set to bring back quarterback Sean Mannion for their practice squad. And per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, they are re-signing safety Scott Nelson to the practice squad.

Mannion spent time with Seattle in training camp last year. Nelson was released during roster cuts on Tuesday.