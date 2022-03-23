Report: Seahawks bringing back cornerback Justin Coleman

article

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back cornerback Justin Coleman on a one-year deal, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Coleman, 28, played two seasons for Seattle in 2017-18 before moving on to stop with the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins over the last three years.

Coleman thrived in Seattle as a nickel cornerback. He played in all 32 games over his two years with the team, racking up 98 total tackles, 23 passes defended. three interceptions and two sacks. His strong play led to a four-year deal with the Lions when he became an unrestricted free agent following the 2018 season.

Coleman was released after two years with the Lions and spent last year with the Dolphins, where he played in 16 games with 27 tackles, three passes defended, and two interceptions.

Coleman helps bolster a cornerback position that is still in need of additional depth. The Seahawks re-signed Sidney Jones last week and added former Chicago Bears cornerback Artie Burns, but also lost D.J. Reed in free agency to the New York Jets. Ugo Amadi has been inconsistent at the nickel spot and Marquise Blair has suffered two serious knee injuries the last two season. Tre Brown is also recovering from a ruptured patella tendon.

