Mariners place Diego Castillo on injured list with shoulder inflammation, recall Matt Brash

The Seattle Mariners recalled right-handed reliever Matt Brash from Triple-A Tacoma and placed right-handed pitcher Diego Castillo on the 15-day injured list on Thursday due to right shoulder inflammation.

Castillo, 28, had a rough outing in his last appearance against the Texas Rangers on Monday night. He struggled with command and allowed two hits and a run with a walk and a strikeout while recording just a lone out in the effort. Erik Swanson had to come on to finish out the save in a 4-3 win over the Rangers instead.

Brash, 24, had been optioned to Tacoma on Tuesday to free up a roster spot for the return of starter George Kirby to the 26-man roster. Manager Scott Servais said prior to that game that Brash would be back to the roster in quick order.

"I promise you he will be back sooner than you probably anticipate," Servais said.

Brash opened the season with the Mariners as a starter before being optioned to Tacoma and moved to the bullpen. He’s thrown 5 ⅓ innings in relief for Seattle since making the conversion, allowing five hits and two runs with four walks and six strikeouts over five appearances.

Castillo has appeared in 39 games with Seattle this season going 7–1 with a 3.93 ERA with six saves and 36 strikeouts.

