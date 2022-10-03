Kraken sign forward Daniel Sprong to one-year deal

article

The Seattle Kraken signed forward Daniel Sprong to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000, the team announced on Monday.

Sprong has been with the team throughout training camp on a professional tryout after finishing last season with Seattle. He was acquired by the Kraken ahead of the trade deadline as part of a trade package that sent Marcus Johansson to the Washington Capitals. Sprong didn't find any suitors in free agency this offseason and elected to return to Seattle as a tryout player.

Sprong scored a goal in Seattle's preseason victory over the Calgary Flames last week on a one-timer from Vince Dunn that beat goaltender Daniel Vladar.

The two-way contract makes him eligible to play for Seattle's new AHL affiliate in Coachella Valley. However, he would need to clear waivers before he could be assigned to the minor league team. Sprong is still in the running for a spot on the Kraken's 23-man roster as well. He's a part of a group that includes Ryan Donato, Morgan Geekie, John Hayden, Joonas Donskoi and Karson Kuhlman that are competing for limited back-end forward spots.

Sprong scored six goals in 16 games played for the Kraken after the trade last spring.