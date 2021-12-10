WSDOT urges drivers to use caution through Snoqualmie Pass during weekend winter storm

A winter storm in Washington’s Cascades has the potential to cause hazardous road conditions all weekend long.

Friday afternoon, the Washington State Department of Transportation advised traction tires for drivers traveling on I-90. People are required to have tire chains in their vehicles and must install them when WSDOT issues the restriction. If drivers don’t follow the rule, they could be cited a $503 fine.

Clearing snow from the roads will be key in helping drivers stay safe during the weekend storm. Heavy already covered streets throughout Snoqualmie Pass.

"It’s still slippery out there and you’ve got to be careful. So, leave a lot of space, take your time, give yourself lots of time," said Reino Tuominen, traveling to Ellensburg with his family.

Slick road conditions could become hazardous over the next few days. A forecast of 1-2 feet of snow through Sunday in the Cascades has some drivers cutting their travels plans early.

"We wanted to get back before tomorrow when we’re expecting like a foot of snow," said Darcie Kelts, traveling to Cle Elum with her dog Walter.

Trooper Rick Johnson, public information officer for Washington State Patrol District 2, tweeted "there will be no tolerance" for anyone who does not obey WSDOT’s restrictions. Officials said the rules are in place to avoid spinouts, slide offs, crashes and pile-ups on the interstate.

"We did see one car in a ditch back there a little bit," said Carol Tuominen, referring to a slide off along I-90.

Some drivers said reducing their speed is one way they will get to their destination safely.

"You have chains or all-wheel-drive, you’re good to go. And a good driver," said Nandini Ghosh, traveling to Seattle with her brothers.

Other drivers packed extra tools just in case things get too slippery on the road.

"I’d have stuff in your car ready. Because if you need a blanket or food or water because you get stuck for a little while, it’s always good to be prepared," said Kelts.

WSDOT offers a Tire Chain Installation program at designated areas along the interstate where a crew member can help put on and take off tire chains for a fee. However, officials said there is no guarantee crews will be immediately available. They are encouraging people to consider alternate travels plans.

