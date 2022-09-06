Whidbey Island plane crash: Coast Guard releases names of passengers, crew

The U.S. Coast Guard released the names of all 10 victims in Sunday's seaplane crash off Whidbey Island.

Family and friends were notified Monday after the search was called off.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the following were passengers and crew on board.

Sandra Williams

Per the Spokane County Human Rights Task Force, Sandy Williams, the civil rights activist who was a driving force behind the Carl Maxey Center and a Black newspaper ‘Black Lens’ in Spokane, was aboard the plane that crashed into Puget Sound.

"Together, with all of Spokane, we mourn the loss of Sandy Williams. Sandy was a voice for the voiceless, a tireless advocate for marginalized people in Spokane, a journalist unafraid to speak truth to power, a builder of hope in her vision for the Carl Maxey Center, and a beloved friend to countless members of our community. Our hearts go out to Sandy’s family. While she may be gone, her legacy is assured," the organization wrote on Facebook.

Joanne Mera

The family of Joanne Mera, 60, said she was a successful business owner for more than 30 years in San Diego. She was visither family in the Seattle area during the time of the crash. She’s survived by her 3 children, her husband of over 30 years, sisters, brother, nieces and nephews and a whole lot of people who loved her.

Her family released this statement to FOX 13:

"Joanne Mera was someone everyone gravitated towards, she was the life of any party and the soul of our family. She was the best mom, wife, sister and friend. Our hearts are shattered, not just for our family’s loss, but for the loss we know other families are feeling right now."

Jason Winter, pilot

Patricia Hicks

Lauren Hilty

Remy Mickel (minor)

Ross Mickel

Luke Ludwig

Rebecca Ludwig

Gabrielle Hanna

"The Coast Guard offers its deepest sympathies to those who lost a loved one in this tragedy," said Commander Xochitl Castañeda, who is the search and rescue mission coordinator for the incident.

On Sunday afternoon, a plane that departed Friday Harbor and was bound for Renton Municipal Airport went down after 3 p.m. Sunday near Mutiny Bay. One woman's body was recovered on Sunday and taken to the Island County coroner and has not been positively identified.

The Coast Guard revealed that the owner of Northwest Seaplanes, the group that operated the charter flight that crashed, had noticed a slight shift in the plane's direction compared to the flight plan. They attempted to contact the pilot, but couldn’t connect.