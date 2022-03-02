NTSB locates wreckage of floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced that it has located the wreckage of the floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island last week. All 10 people on board were killed.
Waters near Whidbey Island will be dyed red for wastewater study
Waters near Whidbey Island will be red on Monday as officials will be adding dye to the water for a study that will evaluate safety of Oak Harbor shellfish.
Aviation experts say NTSB has challenging work ahead following deadly plane crash
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is on the ground with crews on Whidbey Island, and in Mukilteo, as they begin to investigate the deadly floatplane crash that claimed 10 lives near Mutiny Bay.
Whidbey Island plane crash: Coast Guard releases names of passengers, crew
The U.S. Coast Guard released the names of all 10 victims in Sunday's seaplane crash off Whidbey Island.
AG: Court rules Navy dismissed health, environmental impacts of its Growler jet program
A federal judge ruled that the Navy’s Growler jet program on Whidbey Island illegally failed to consider how the noise from the jets could negatively impact classroom learning and local wildlife, according to a Wednesday announcement from Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s Office.
Acres of Whidbey Island farmland, forest, beach, preserved
Staff at the Whidbey Camano Land Trust in Washington state knew they had to act quickly when a 226-acre (91-hectare) beachfront property south of Coupeville came on the market last December.
PHOTOS: Horse rescued from abandoned well on Whidbey Island
North Whidbey Fire and Rescue responded to a rather unusual call on Wednesday morning-- a horse from a nearby farm had fallen into an abandoned well.