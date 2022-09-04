Plane crashes into Puget Sound near Whidbey Island

A float plane crashed into Puget Sound near Whidbey Island, and rescue crews are currently on scene investigating.

Details are limited, but South Whidbey Fire said the plane went down near Mutiny Bay.

South Whidbey, North Whidbey, Kitsap County Fire marine units, NAS Whidbey Search & Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard were dispatched.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, eight adults and one child were aboard when the plane crashed. Their conditions are not yet known.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.