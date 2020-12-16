What a year! Vote now to name the 'Most Bizarre Local News Story of 2020'

Coronavirus is no doubt the story that will define 2020, but the year also brought a number of other bizarre headlines – many of them in our own back yard.

With help from viewers, we've selected the 16 most bizarre local stories of 2020. Help us name a winner by voting all week in head-to-head matchups. Choose what story will move onto the next round based on what you think is the most strange, surreal, or downright ridiculous.

Winner of "The Most Bizarre Local Story of 2020" will be announced Sunday, December 27 on “The Divide with Brandi Kruse.”

Today’s matchups are:

Matchup 1: Murder Hornets vs. Maggot Apples

Asian giant hornets, dubbed "murder" hornets for their ability to annihilate entire bee hives by tearing the heads off worker bees, made their way into the northwest corner of Washington state. The two-inch long bee-killers made a home for themselves in a Whatcom County tree, where scientists eventually had to vaccuum them out while wearing futuristic space suits.

When Governor Jay Inslee toured eastern Washington towns devastated by wildfires in September, he thought he was bringing a gift of unity: honeycrisp apples grown at the governor's mansion in Olympia. It turns out, he was committing an illegal act. It's against the law to bring homegrown fruit from apple maggot quarantine areas to areas that are considered pest-free. The debacle created panic for the many orchardists in Eastern Washington after some of the gifted apples tested positive for maggots.

Matchup 2: Defunding Seattle Police vs. the CHOP "Warlord"

In August, the Seattle City Council rushed through funding cuts to the police department in response to widespread protests over the death of George Floyd. Though the cuts weren't as deep as the 50 percent initially pledged by some council members, they were enough to prompt the resignation of Police Chief Carmen Best, the city's first Black chief. The cuts also came just months after some of the same council members who voted for them promised to expand the police force.

As the nation became fixated with an occupied protest zone known as CHOP - a leader emergered. Local rapper Raz Simone was dubbed the CHOP "warlord" and was even captured on video handing out semi-automatic rifles from the truck of a car.

Matchup 3: Massive Unemployment Fraud vs. Inmate Early Release

When Washington's unemployment office was flooded with unprecedented new jobless claims at the beginning of the pandemic, imposters stepped in to get a piece of the unemployment pie. And they got quite a chuck: the state says Nigerian scammers stole hundreds of millions of dollars in public funds at a time when thousands of out-of-work Washingtonians were struggling to get approved.

Governor Jay Inslee ordered the release of roughly 1,100 state prisoners in April when the pandemic was still in its early stages. He said the move was to help fight the spread of Covid-19 in DOC facilities, but it led to at least a handful of early-release inmates going off the grid and at least one violent crime in Everett. Seven months after the inmates' release, Covid cases are surging again in state prisons.

Matchup 4: Durkan's "Summer of Love" vs. King County's Glory Hole Advice

In an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo June 11, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan called the occupied protest zone surrounding SPD's East Precinct a "summer of love." In the 10 days that followed her comments, the CHOP became home to several serious crimes, including an attempted arson, multiple assaults captured on video, and the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old.

Covid-sutra? An Instagram post from the Seattle-King County Public Health Department made the rounds - and for good reason. The post, part of a series of videos meant to help people navigate their love lives during the pandemic, shows an imaginary text conversation between two people discussing how to safely have sex. One of the imaginary texters recommended they try a "glory hole" per the advice of their local public health department. We'll let you see and hear the rest for yourselves.

Come back tomorrow for a fresh round of voting!