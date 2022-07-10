'We have all lost everything'; Family has 2 cars stolen in Tacoma after moving cross-country

Image 1 of 9 ▼ (Photo courtesy of the Partsch family)

A military family who just moved here from Michigan had everything stolen on Saturday.

Janet and Bo Partsch packed everything they owned into a red 2005 Ford F-350 with Michigan license plate #EER5722, and a 2006 Black Jeep Grand Cherokee with Oregon plates that was on a trailer. Both vehicles and the trailer were stolen from the parking lot of the Best Western Plus hotel on Hosmer Street in Tacoma at 7 p.m. Saturday night.

Janet said nobody warned them about the crime in that area of Tacoma.

"Our four kids have lost everything. Clothes, shoes, toys, memories, keepsakes, [et cetera]," said Janet. "My mom and dad have lost their entire life that was in the Jeep. Including family heirlooms and keepsakes. We are devastated. We have all lost everything. We just need help right now."

Their Tacoma Police report case is #2219002219. The hotel has surveillance video of the theft, but the owner has not responded to our request for the video.

FOX 13 News Reporter Jennifer Dowling has a heartbreaking interview with the family tonight at 6 p.m.

If you see either vehicle, please call 911 immediately. If you can help them financially, donate to this GoFundMe fundraiser.