Jennifer Dowling
Jennifer Dowling joined the FOX 13 News team as a reporter in 2022.
Dowling comes to Seattle from KOIN-TV in Portland where she spent a number of years covering issues important to people in the Pacific Northwest.
She also worked on the investigative "Problem Solvers" team for FOX 17 in Grand Rapids, MI and served as a lead anchor and reporter in Lansing, MI and Rapid City, SD.
An award-winning journalist, Dowling won an Emmy for her work during an outbreak of late November Michigan storms. She also received an Emmy nomination and a regional Edward R. Murrow award for coverage of the social justice movement, protests, and riots in Portland.
She has also received nominations for environmental reporting, investigative reporting, and an Associated Press award for Investigative Journalism.
Dowling has covered a wide range of breaking news and other historic events.
Her other journalistic credits include covering one of the largest mass shootings in Oregon history at Umpqua Community College, reporting on the destructive Eagle Creek and Beachie Creek fires in Oregon, interviewing President Obama, and exposing a number of issues important to the public, including the formation of a political action committee linked to influencing the spending of public funds.
In her spare time, she enjoys exploring natural areas and hiking trails, backpacking with her cat Athena and sharing their adventures on Instagram. She also enjoys writing fiction and nonfiction.
She looks forward to continuing to bring you quality reports on the issues that are important to Washington and the Pacific Northwest.
The latest from Jennifer Dowling
Bear encounters in Black Diamond prompt calls for state intervention
Some residents in the Black Diamond neighborhood in King County say they're concerned about an increasing number of interactions with bears as more and more people move to the area.
Rainier Valley Food Bank sees surge in demand due to rising food prices
Rising prices at the grocery store are not just affecting the families shopping there—it is also impacting local food banks, which are straining under the costs and facing even greater demand for food.
Neighbor calls new talking security camera outside Queen Anne CVS 'intrusive'
An Uptown resident says a security system, newly installed at a local CVS, is now issuing orders to those who pass by or who stand near the store. He feels it is violating the right of people to stand on a public sidewalk.
VIDEO: Redmond mom grabs toddler chasing bear in their backyard
A toddler in Redmond gave her mom a scare after spotting a black bear in the yard, then running towards the animal for a potential hug.
'They are not protecting our kids'; Family devastated by 11-year-old girl's death following school altercation
A school spokesperson says that there was a fight at Ford Middle School, and a student in that fight was hospitalized and later died. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department, however, said her death wasn't related to the fight.
Hay shortages putting strain on Washington animal rescues
Drought last year and a cold, wet start to 2022 is causing a new crisis for many farmers, ranchers and those that care for livestock. When the cost of caring for animals becomes too great, that can mean more surrenders to animal rescue operations like Pasado's Safe Haven in Snohomish County.
Child hepatitis outbreak: CDC investigating 100+ cases in 24 states including Washington
Health experts are puzzled over an outbreak of unexplained cases of hepatitis in children across the U.S. The CDC says there has been at least one case in Washington state.
Cannon stolen from Yelm veterans memorial replaced
A cannon stolen from a veterans memorial display in Yelm has now been replaced.
Rainier Beach tiny home village opens after securing funding
Supporters of a newly-built tiny home village celebrated its grand opening after it sat vacant for weeks, lacking the operational funding to get going.
Tips flood in to WDFW as search continues for collared bear in Issaquah
Wildlife experts are fielding dozens of calls about a big black bear that has grown several sizes too large for its research collar and is now in need of help.