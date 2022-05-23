Jennifer Dowling joined the FOX 13 News team as a reporter in 2022.

Dowling comes to Seattle from KOIN-TV in Portland where she spent a number of years covering issues important to people in the Pacific Northwest.

She also worked on the investigative "Problem Solvers" team for FOX 17 in Grand Rapids, MI and served as a lead anchor and reporter in Lansing, MI and Rapid City, SD.

An award-winning journalist, Dowling won an Emmy for her work during an outbreak of late November Michigan storms. She also received an Emmy nomination and a regional Edward R. Murrow award for coverage of the social justice movement, protests, and riots in Portland.

She has also received nominations for environmental reporting, investigative reporting, and an Associated Press award for Investigative Journalism.

Dowling has covered a wide range of breaking news and other historic events.

Her other journalistic credits include covering one of the largest mass shootings in Oregon history at Umpqua Community College, reporting on the destructive Eagle Creek and Beachie Creek fires in Oregon, interviewing President Obama, and exposing a number of issues important to the public, including the formation of a political action committee linked to influencing the spending of public funds.

In her spare time, she enjoys exploring natural areas and hiking trails, backpacking with her cat Athena and sharing their adventures on Instagram. She also enjoys writing fiction and nonfiction.

She looks forward to continuing to bring you quality reports on the issues that are important to Washington and the Pacific Northwest.