MAP: Data shows cluster of budget hotels have become hotspot for violence, crime in Tacoma

The cluster of budget hotels in South Tacoma near where a woman was gunned down early Tuesday morning has become an outsized crime magnet for the city, according to data reviewed by FOX 13 News.

South Hosmer Street where the hotels are located, between 84th and 90th, has been the scene of 1,355 crime incidents as mapped by the City of Tacoma between 2014 and December 2021 . While the tool only shows 10 data points along the approximately half-mile stretch of road, each spot is linked to dozens – if not hundreds – of police reports. For example, the data point near the old Dickeys Barbecue Pit location links to 150 separate incidents.

Taken as a whole, the records reflect a staggering variety of alleged crimes at these locations: kidnappings, sex trafficking , drug dealing, illegal gun sales, robbery, shootings , fraud, assaults and murder , that have been shown in numerous media reports over the years. By comparison, crime numbers drop more than 90% when you look just one block over. During the same 7-year period, the same portion of South Alaska (including side streets) had just 120 incidents according to this data. Walking a little farther east, while South Ainsworth wasn’t crime free there were still only 95 incidents on the map.

Law enforcement experts point to two features that make South Hosmer Street a convenient place to do crime: easy access from Interstate 5 and a choice of seven different motels, inns, and travel lodges . The City of Tacoma already recognizes that hotels and motels can become problem spots for illegal behavior if poorly run but Arizona State University’s Center for Problem Oriented Policing has collected several studies on Disorder at Budget Motels in particular. These include a review of ‘Taking Back our Boulevard,’ an enforcement operation carried out by the Tukwila Police Department targeting a handful of nuisance hotels that resulted in a dramatic drop in local crime.

Like the concentration of law-breaking along South Hosmer, an analysis of police reports in Tukwila from 2008-2012 "showed an elevated number of incidents occurred along a 1.5 mile section of Tukwila International Boulevard (TIB)" near nine motels. According to the report, "Several of these motels were suspected of being safe havens for persons engaged in prostitution, drug dealing, and the violent crimes associated with those activities." Three of the nine motels in particular, all along the same block, were among the "top five problem locations."

A year-long investigation by local and federal officers showed that "the three motels - all owned by members of the same family - were used by the owners to facilitate and profit from criminal activity. The investigation resulted in the arrests of the owners and the federal seizure of the motels …. One year after the motels were shuttered, data showed a 12% drop in violent crime city-wide and a 40% drop in violent crime along the TIB corridor."

Other Washington cities have shuttered problem hotels, by declaring them nuisance properties – including Seattle and most recently Pasco .

FOX 13 is now sharing our findings with the Mayor of Tacoma to see whether a similar crack-down is being considered. Watch FOX 13 starting at 4pm, when we’ll have the latest on this morning’s homicide investigation and the response from Mayor Woodards.

