Washington cancer survivors create non-profit to help cancer patients with costs of treatment, living

A group of four Washington moms, three of whom are cancer survivors, have created a non-profit with the mission of helping current cancer patients with emotional support and costs associated with cancer treatments.

"Cancer Cartel" is all about cleaning up the cost of cancer.

"As three cancer survivors, we knew that cancer is very expensive," said Kerry Solmonsen, one of the founders. "And it's just not medical bills. It's so much more than that and it increases your cost of living dramatically. And we thought there had to be a better way."

So the group decided to pair their love of fashion and beauty with helping people directly pay their bills that they're struggling with while fighting cancer.

The women fund their mission by collecting and selling donated, luxury designer handbags, shoes, jewelry, clothing and accessories on our website and at events. Cancer Cartel also has a branded clothing line that donates 100% of the profit back to the initiative.

"From gas money to groceries, power bills to mortgage payments, we are cleaning up the cost of cancer. Those in the fight should be able to focus 100% on getting well, not how much cancer is costing them," their website reads.

Advertisement

Experts say there were 1.8 million new cases of cancer in the United States last year alone, and 600,000 people died last year from cancer.

"It's important for us to be leading by example and to show our children, our step-children, some grandchildren--all of these people are seeing us take something bad and turning it into something good, so I'm just really proud to inspire my son to go for his dreams and live his life everyday,"

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram