Talking politics at home
Local moms discuss how they handle the hotbed of issues surrounding this year’s historic election.
Talking with kids about challenges COVID-19 brings
Q13 is checking back in with local moms who are adapting to all the challenges that Covid-19 brings.
Talking with moms about challenges of remote learning
Q13 is checking in with local moms several weeks into remote learning.
Talking to your kids about protests
Local moms weigh in on how kids are responding to protests over racial injustice.
How local moms are handling remote learning
Moms talk to Q13 News about the successes, the failures and how they're coping with kids learning at home.
Local moms discuss learning at home
Q13 News is asking moms to weigh in on what's working, what's not working, and how the kids are coping.