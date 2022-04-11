WA State Ferries pushes enrollment at Seattle Maritime Academy amid worker shortage

article

Facing a shortage of engine room workers, Washington State Ferries is looking to drum up enrollment at the Seattle Maritime Academy.

The state's ferry system has been hampered by delays and cancelations for months due to crew shortages. Washington State Ferries is looking to recruit engine room workers, roughly a quarter of whom come from the Seattle Central College's Maritime Academy.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: More sailings canceled as Washington State Ferries grapples with crew shortage

Engine room workers handle everything 'under the hood' on the ferries. They manage the engine, propulsion systems, steering gears and everything in between, and make repairs as needed.

"Engine room employees are a part of ferry operations that a lot of people don’t know exist, yet they’re absolutely vital to ensure the largest ferry system in North America can safely serve the people of Washington," said WSF Chief of Staff Nicole McIntosh. "The jobs can pay more than $60 per hour and once on board there is a clear career path."

Washington State Ferries says anyone interested in joining their team should tour the Maritime Academy. Their next tour and information session is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

"There’s huge demand for merchant mariners, not just at Washington State Ferries, but across the entire industry," said academy Associate Dean Dale Bateman. "We offer a fast-track program to train the next generation of mariners. Students in the marine engineering technology unit can graduate and be on the water in as little as a year."

RELATED: Sea-Tac Airport awarded $16.8 million grant for construction work

READ MORE: Sound Transit: Light rail projects delayed following strike

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: