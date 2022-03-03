Matt Markovich
Matt Markovich is FOX 13's political reporter.
The latest from Matt Markovich
New CDC guidelines say most of Washington can go maskless
The Centers for Disease Control released new guidance on mask-wearing on Friday, and it suggests that the majority of Washingtonians can go maskless right now.
Gov. Inslee stands firm on gas tax despite complaints by west coast governors
Gov. Inslee is not backing down from an excise tax that would be levied against importers of gasoline produced in Washington, despite complaints by the Governors of Alaska, Idaho and Oregon.
Seattle businesses fatigued by reporting shoplifting cases, with no end in sight
There’s been a two-year decline in the number of shoplifting cases referred to Seattle Police from the city’s biggest retailers, despite claims by many businesses to the contrary.
Seattle Councilmember suggests establishing 10 'sanctioned' homeless encampments to house 600 people
A Seattle City Councilmember has floated the idea of establishing sanctioned homeless encampments in downtown, according to a letter he sent to the mayor's office obtained by FOX 13.
Council pushes Seattle mayor to adopt hiring bonuses for city's frontline workers
Mayor Bruce Harrell has been asked by the Seattle City Council to suggest a hiring bonus and retention bonus program for all frontline workers in all city departments, and have those suggestions done by March 1.
Seattle City Council approves up to $220k for hiring bonuses of SPD officers, dispatchers
The Seattle City Council passed legislation approving funds for pay bonuses for the Seattle Police Department in 2022, even though initially they said there were no funds for the bonuses.
Gov. proposes division to handle homeless encampments along state highways
The Washington State Senate, as requested by Gov. Jay Inslee, proposed a bill on Feb. 2 that would create a subdivision of the Department of Social and Health Services that would focus on ‘intergovernmental coordination to address the cleaning of homeless encampments.
King County jails consider releasing non-violent suspects due to staffing shortages, 'inhumane conditions'
King County jails are plagued by COVID concerns, staffing shortages and 'inhumane' conditions. This has some community leaders pushing to release non-violent felony suspects, to take the burden off overworked corrections officers.
2 bills call for higher penalties for hazing after death of WSU fraternity pledge
Two bills that raise the penalties for "hazing' are making their way through the state legislature, and both were inspired by the death of a Washington State University freshman two years ago.
Washington state sues Center for COVID Control over 'fake test' allegations
Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit against the Center for COVID Control, alleging the embattled company improperly handled tests and provided fake results.