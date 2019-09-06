King County Metro Transit resumes dozens of previously canceled routes
King County Metro Transit plans to resume dozens of routes Monday morning after months of reduced service levels because of Covid-19. Riders will still be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Driver's licensing offices to reopen by appointment June 22
OLYMPIA -- Several state Department of Licensing offices will reopen by appointment only starting June 22.
Federal grant to help build new West Seattle to I-5 connection
SEATTLE -- The federal government is stepping in to give WSDOT $73.6 million in new grant money to fix congestion and highway infrastructure issues across Puget Sound.
Last double-decker portion of Alaskan Way Viaduct being taken down
SEATTLE -- It is the home stretch for the Alaskan Way Viaduct demolition.Crews started taking it apart piece by piece back in February, and on Friday they were pulling down the final double-decker portion of the viaduct.It's been a long process and a hassle for many who work or live nearby, but those Q13 News spoke to say it will be worth it in the end."I'm ready for this concrete monstrosity just to go away and open up the water view," said Brett Patterson, who takes the water taxi.WSDOT says work to demolish the viaduct is now about 90 percent completed, and the project will finish up sometime in the fall.
Window damaged at historic Polson Building during viaduct demolition
SEATTLE - It’s been almost three weeks since crews began demolishing the Alaskan Way Viaduct, and some businesses near the demolition are noticing an impact.
The challenges of safely demolishing the Alaskan Way Viaduct in Seattle
SEATTLE-- In just days, demolition crews will begin tearing down the Alaskan Way Viaduct.Section by section, the elevated highway that opened in the 1950's will be demolished.Safely removing the double-decked highway is almost as challenging as building it.
'I get goosebumps' -- The SR 99 tunnel, a project a decade in the making, opens Monday
SEATTLE - It's been a very, very long time coming.“I get goosebumps right now talking about it,” David Sowers of WSDOT said.About a decade has passed since WSDOT penned the contract for the double decker underground tunnel.How can we forget Bertha the tunnel boring machine and all the issues leading to delays and cost overruns?“Labor pains, we’ve seen all the gore,” Sowers said.The labor pains forgotten at least for this moment as the state gets ready to give birth to the tunnel.“It's a very exciting moment for us because we get to share it with the public,” Sowers said.WSDOT released new video on Thursday giving us a peek at what it will be like to drive through the tunnel.The two mile stretch may feel a little claustrophobic at first with only two openings; one by the Seattle Center, the other by the stadiums.“When you get into the meat of the tunnel, it's 11 foot lanes, there is an 8 foot shoulder that's on the West side of the corridor,” Sowers said.Also there are 16 sets of emergency doors and water pipes throughout in case of a fire.Unlike I-90, the tunnel is equipped with miles of water pipes instead of foam to fight fires.WSDOT also has 300 cameras installed inside the tunnel.Flammable content will never be allowed, and for a little while, Metro buses will not use it.“We wanted to hold back," Terry White of KC Metro said.White says they are still evaluating the timing of traffic.Over the weekend WSDOT will still be working to tie up loose ends to open early Monday.
Viaduct demolition brings out stories, emotions about elevated highway's rich history in Seattle
SEATTLE -- In less than two weeks, crews will begin demolishing the Alaskan Way Viaduct, which wraps up a chapter in our region’s history.For more than 65 years, the elevated highway offered drivers a way to skirt downtown, right along the waterfront.
Second week of viaduct closure begins; SR 99 tunnel connection progresses
SEATTLE - The second week of the viaduct closure started slow, with light holiday traffic seen around the area Monday.Traffic volumes were lighter than normal because of the Dr.
You'll be driving on styrofoam with new SR-99 off ramp
SEATTLE -- Rebar is going down over a freshly-poured load distribution slab on what will be the new northbound State Route 99 off ramp to Dearborn Street, but it's what's underneath it that's unique.It's the same stuff they use to make styrofoam coffee cups.
Monday was first workday traffic test of 3-week viaduct closure
SEATTLE - The City of Seattle is thanking commuters for changing their schedules to help ease the traffic for the next three weeks before the expected opening of the tunnel replacing the Alaskan Way Viaduct.
Earlier start makes normal West Seattle commute a snooze
SEATTLE – The commute into downtown from West Seattle started about an hour-and-a-half earlier than normal, but by the time seven o’clock rolled around, most drivers called it a Sunday morning stroll.“I've not really experienced that much of a difference than a weekend drive,” said West Seattle resident David Griffiths.But we were expecting carmaggedon.“I think we were all expecting it to be carnage this morning,” said Griffiths.Either way, David Griffiths no longer makes his 45-minute commute from West Seattle to Shoreline.“My commute is a short stroll down the stairs holding a cup of coffee,” said Griffiths.While David now works from home, Jen Lennon stayed home to sleep in.“I figured it would be pretty horrible, so I took today off,” said Lennon.Her husband hit the road at 5 a.m. to make it to a downtown Seattle meeting by 8 a.m., just in case.“He just figured it would be really terrible.
Picture perfect last day of service for the Viaduct
SEATTLE -- It’s like Mother Nature knows the curtain is about to close on the Alaskan Way Viaduct.“It's very rare that it's sunny this time of year,” Troy Yamamoto said.It made the viaduct's last hours in service that much more picture perfect.“I just hopped on the bus for a quick hour away from home to get the last shot,” Kitty McCauley said.McCauley has decades of memories driving across the double decker highway along Seattle’s waterfront.“You can see the ferries and mountains it’s stunning,” McCauley said.And McCauley is right, no matter how many times you see the view while driving on the viaduct, it never gets old.“I am sorry to see the view go as you're driving along,” Rainee Colacurcio said.“We actually came down to take one last drive through, I am going to miss the viaduct honestly,” Yamamoto said.And he isn’t alone.
Seattle businesses offering perks to attract customers during viaduct shutdown
SEATTLE - Despite the expected traffic nightmare during the viaduct closure, some businesses are hoping to continue to draw customers in.Their main message: despite the construction, they remain open for business.Call it 'Via-doom' or 'Seattle squeeze,' if you want or you can embrace it.
Man, 85, who helped build Alaskan Way Viaduct, travels it one last time
SEATTLE -- The Alaskan Way Viaduct closes permanently on Friday, Jan. 11, at 10 p.m., but for one local family, the viaduct is more than a roadway.
Seattle braces for highway closure, historic traffic squeeze
SEATTLE — A major thoroughfare for commuters along downtown Seattle's waterfront is set to shut down for good Friday, ushering in what officials say will be one of the most painful traffic periods in the history of the booming Pacific Northwest city.The double-decker, 2.2-mile Alaskan Way Viaduct, which carries about 90,000 vehicles each day, will be replaced by a new four-lane tunnel.But the tunnel won't open until about three weeks after the viaduct closes as workers realign the highway into it.
Sound Transit adds more buses, but no additional Light Rail or Sounder Trains during Viaduct closure
SEATTLE – Catching the light rail or Sounder commuter train might be your next best option to avoid heavy congestion on the roads during the viaduct closure.
Rideshare drivers hoping for the best during viaduct closure
SEATTLE – By now you’ve likely heard of the options to help you navigate during the viaduct closure set to start on Friday.
SR 99 tunnel 'safest place to be' during earthquake
SEATTLE -- The double-deck Alaskan Way Viaduct spells disaster in the event of a massive earthquake in Seattle.It's a warning that played out in real life in Oakland, Calif., 30 years ago.
Expanding transit options revealed prior to viaduct closure
SEATTLE – The first set of ramp closures on the Alaskan Way Viaduct are scheduled to begin this evening.