WA Senate committee moves assault weapons ban forward

On Tuesday, Washington lawmakers took one step closer to an assault weapons ban at the state level.

The Washington State Senate Committee on Law and Justice pushed forward House Bill 1240, a new law banning the sale, manufacture, and import of assault weapons in the state.

This decision comes hours after the Nashville mass shooting where six people, including three children, were shot and killed by a gunman. The shooter was also killed.

Senators on both sides of the debate referenced the shooting.

"I am here making this comment as a mother of small children, and who fears every day that moment when my kid is going to come and ask me why they are preparing for the next mass shooting," said Sen. Yasmin Trudeau (D-27th District). "It’s not ok that we’ve normalized a gun culture and I believe we should recognize and appreciate that we have an opportunity to do more today than thoughts and prayers."

According to the National Institute of Justice, between 1966 to 2019, 77% of mass shooters purchased at least one of the weapons used in the shootings legally.

Lawmakers in opposition to the gun ban say the focus needs to be placed on mental health.

"It’s a really sad situation that happened in Nashville, but this woman that actually did the shooting had a plan and planned it out for a long period of time. She had hate in her heart," said Sen. Jim McCune (R-2nd District)

The vote passed the Senate Committee and now makes its way to a full Senate vote.