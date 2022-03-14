Video captures vicious, random attack of woman at Seattle light rail station

Seattle Police arrested a man for a vicious, random attack on a woman in her sixties, which sent her to the hospital.

Police say Alexander Jay is the man responsible for the random attack on the 62-year-old that happened earlier this month.

Video FOX 13 News obtained from the March 2 incident shows just how vicious this attack was.

The incident happened at the light rail station on South Jackson Street and 5th Avenue in the International District around 11:40 a.m.

The video shows a man running up the escalator at the light rail entrance. He leaves the frame for a brief moment, then returns dragging the victim by her coat, and then heaves her down about a dozen steps.

This is just the start of the violence.

The man then runs down the steps to where the victim landed, and hurls her down another section of the stairs.

He then chases her down the stairs a final time and goes to throw her again, but the victim is holding onto the handrail. The video then shows the man kick the woman in the head and casually walk back up the stairs, all while people continue to walk by.

According to court documents, Jay, has a criminal record dating back to 2000. His recent charges include home burglary, assault, attempted assault, and domestic violence. In total, Jay has had seven cases in King County in the last five years.

A day after the incident, police arrested Jay about half a mile away from where the attack happened.

Police also listed Jay as a possible suspect for a stabbing that occurred at a bus stop moments after the incident at the light rail station.

Documents say the 62-year-old victim had three broken ribs and her clavicle was broken in half in the attack. She had to have surgery.

The victim was on her way to work at Harborview Medical Center, according to the documents.

FOX 13 News reached out to her, but she did not want to talk about the incident.

For people who ride the light rail, seeing the attack makes them question their safety.

"That is exactly why we’re trying to leave Seattle right now. We’re trying to get out of it. It’s just it’s sad. It makes me want to cry," said Jazmine Carillo.

Sound Transit officials tell FOX 13 News safety for riders is a top priority. Sound Transit uses King County Sheriff’s Deputies and private security to patrol the light rail.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s office asked for a $150,000 bail for Jay.

Jay is expected back in court on March 24.

