Seattle police increasing patrols on 3rd Avenue in Downtown after recent shootings

The Seattle Police Department is increasing their patrols on Third Avenue in Downtown in response to the recent violent crimes.

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said in a letter that the department will be launching patrols in the area surrounding 3rd Avenue between Pike and Pine streets.

In 2022, there have been several shootings in that block. Two of them were fatal and days apart.

Jan. 1: One person was hurt after being grazed by a bullet.

Jan. 19: A 31-year-old man and was injured in a shooting. Police said they recovered a handgun and narcotics from the victim.

Feb. 21: A 48-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his face. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Feb. 27: Seattle police are still investigating after a Seattle police are still investigating after a man was killed in a shooting at about 12:30 p.m.

Mar 2: Investigators said a 15-year-old boy was shot in the stomach and later died at the hospital.

"I know these last two years have been a difficult time for our City, especially for you, our members of the Seattle Police Department," Diaz said. "But, at the same time, I believe we have turned a corner and can make a positive impact with the support of Mayor Harrell, City Attorney Davison, and the great majority of the community members we serve."

The department will also deploy non-patrol personnel to augment staffing in the area of 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

On Friday at 10:30 a.m., Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell plans to hold a news conference with local leaders to address crime and public safety.

